People who feel younger may live longer: Study

Everyone dies, but a new study says feeling sprightly might suggest a person has more time left than people who feel their age or older. Older people in the UK who felt at least three years younger than their chronological age were less likely to die over the next eight years than those who felt equal to or older than their actual age, researchers found. �This relationship has been shown before, but not in such a large scale study in which we were able to look at such a range of possible explanations,� said coauthor Andrew Steptoe of the epidemiology and public health department at University College London. �We still don�t understand what the explanation really is.� Using data from a previous study on aging, Steptoe and his coauthor Isla Rippon analyzed more than 6,000 adults who were at least 52 years old. In 2004 or 2005, researchers asked the participants how old they felt. More than two-thirds felt at least three years younger than their real age, while a quarter felt their real age and less than five percent felt more than a year older, according to the research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine. Following the group through March 2013, the authors found that about 14 percent of those who felt younger had died, compared to about 19 percent of those who felt their age and about a quarter of those who felt older. �The first thing we thought of is that people who feel older than their chronological age are sicker, and that is why they are at greater risk of dying,� Steptoe told Reuters Health by email.