People Watch With Despair As Virus Engulfs U'khand In Its Entirety

New Infections 7,028, Toll Breaches 3K, Covid Tally Tops 2 Lakh

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,04,051 on Tuesday as 7,028 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,40,184 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 56,627. The state's toll climbed to 3,015 as 85 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,225. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 5,696. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 68.70%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,789 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 833, 819 and 657 respectively. That apart, 513 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 231 Pithoragarh, 215 Bageshwar, 200 Tehri Garhwal, 170 Almora, 163 Champawat, 153 Uttarkashi, 150 Chamoli and 135 in Rudraprayag.



