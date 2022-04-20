People Want To Change The Leadership In The Country: Akhikesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said the electorate of the country are anxiously waiting for the elections as they want change in the leadership of the country.

"Common people of the country are tired of the Narendra Modi government as his government singularly failed in honouring all its promises. The BJP failed in creating fresh employment opportunities for the jobless youth, bringing back the black money stashed off shore and doubling the income of the farmers'', said Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the demonetisation of the high value currency notes was the last straw on the common people back as their hard money was also deposited in the banks and over 40,000 industrialist left the country and settled in European and other nations''.

Hours before the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he would soon launch the election campaign.

"Poll campaign is high on my agenda but I decided let the Bhartiya janata Party do the hard work and lose the steam then I will start my cam paign. The party will soon announce the election campaign programme which will be in several phases'', said Akhilesh Yadav here on Sunday.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government over the recent air strike by the Indian air force in Pakistan, SP chief said, "the BJP has dragged the Indian army in politics for its narrow political ends. The BJP can stoop to any low for winning the elections''. He also questioned the Narendra Modi government failure to bring back the economic offenders who left the country after looting the Indian banks''. ``Narendra Modi failed to prevent Neerav Modi and several other from fledging the country but I was stopped from visiting Allahabad during the Kumbh mela''.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing a divisive agenda to divide the society on the lines of caste and religion, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi party has a positive agenda for the integration of the society and the Agra Lucknow expressway is a testimony. ``The BJP will remain busy in ordering and instituting probe in the development works conducted during my government while the Samajwadi party will continue to pursue its agenda of development''.

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a ride on the Lucknow metro from Munshi pulia to Hazratganj along with his family members and senior party leaders Azam Khan and Ahmed Hasan.During the train journey Akhilesh Yadav greeted the fellow travelers and obliged many for the selfie.

After the metro ride he tweeted `` No matter how people try to divide us, India is united — our spirit of love & brotherhood cannot be defeated. In the heart of Lucknow— Hazratganj — I invite you to join me on a journey to change our country for the better''. Targeting the Yogi Adityanath over the deterioration of law and order following the incident of dacoity by the policemen of Gosainganj police station Akhilesh Yadav demanded the removal of the director general of police O P Singh. ``The duty of the police is to ensure the safety and security of the common citizens but in Uttar Pradesh the saviors have turned predators and murders''.

Bahujan Samaj party chief Mayawati also targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day election commission of India announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha. ``With the announcement of the poll schedule the common people feel relieved as they will no longer have to hear the false promises and lofty announcement by the prime minister Narendra Modi'', said Mayawati in her Tweet on Sunday. UMI