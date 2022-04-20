People Unaware Of Religion, Making Baseless Comments For Political Mileage: Yogi

Prayagraj: Retaliating to opposition's comment on his statement about Lord Hanuman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday said people, completely unaware of religion, were making disgusting and baseless comments for political gains.

Addressing the gathering here at the concluding programme of four-day 'Kumbhabhishekam', CM Yogi said narrow-minded people were making baseless comments after twisting statement on Lord Hanuman. He said ," we should follow positive and constructive ideology which can make our society a better place." Speaking about Kumbh, CM Yogi said, "Kumbh will convey message of brotherhood, national integrity and humanity to the world. Kumbh is the biggest religious and cultural gathering for human welfare".

He said Kumbh represents great ancient tradition of India and it is the duty of every citizen to contribute their part in Kubh's successful organisation. He called it an opportunity for devotees to empower themselves in spiritual and mental spheres. UNI