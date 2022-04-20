People throng markets in Hyderabad for Eid shopping flouting social distancing norms

Hyderabad (Telangana): Social distancing norms were flouted as people thronged markets for the purchases near Hyderabad's Charminar area on Thursday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

People were seen shopping without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana has imposed a 10-day statewide lockdown from Wednesday.

Apart from Telangana, many other states have imposed curfew in the wake of COVID-19 and due to which the streets wear a deserted look in many parts of the country.

In Karnataka's Mangaluru MLA UT Khader offered Eid prayers at home as state-wide lockdown is imposed till May 24.

Kerala also remained under lockdown on Eid ul-Fitr today. The state yesterday reported 43,529 new cases of COVID-19

Meanwhile, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. (ANI)