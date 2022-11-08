People Take Holy Bath On Kartik Purnima

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, people remember Ganga Maiya by bathing in the Shiv Ganga temple built on Bhakra Setu near Kundan Nagar, a village near the city. After this, Arghya was also offered to Lord Surya. With this the three-day Ganga Snan Mela started. On this occasion, Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Village Head Vikas Sarkar of Chandan Nagar Gram Sabha, Nityanand Mandal, Himanshu Sarkar, Sukumar Sarkar, Sunita Mistry, Satyajit Biswas, Projit Mandal, Govind Mandal, Prashant Malakar, Kamal Mandal were present.