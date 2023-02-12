People Spreading 'Rumours' About Paper Leak Will Not Be Spared: Uttarakhand ACS On New Anti-Copying Law

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Radha Raturi on Sunday said that the government will not spare those who will spread rumours regarding anti-copying law the paper leak in the state and that strict action will be taken against them under the anti-copying law.

While talking to ANI, Raturi said, "If any person or organization spreads rumours regarding the examinations to be held in the state, strict action will be taken against them under the anti-copying law."

She said that Clause 11 (2) of the new anti-copying law, which came into force in the state on the night of February 10, has a provision for strict action against those who spread rumours."

Stressing further about the statute's ability to deal with cases of spreading rumours, she said, "in this, the management, organization and person who circulate and publish false or is misleading and spreading false information and complaints in relation to the examinations' question papers and answer keys, will be considered guilty of the crime and will be liable to take action against themselves and will be punished accordingly," she added.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday night gave assent and signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance. Following this, the Ordinance became the law.

Earlier State CM Dhami himself announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students' protests against the paper leak cases and recruitment scams in the State.

It is noteworthy that the examination of Patwari/Lekhpal has been completed peacefully today, with over one lakh job seekers participating in it. —ANI