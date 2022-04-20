People should vote for SP so that development can continue: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today stressed for voting his party back to power if the people wanted to continue with the pace of development in the State.





He said that Samajwadi Party (SP) government is taking the state on the path of progress and happiness.





Mr Yadav sympathised with the families who lost their kin due to money crisis after demonetisation.





He distributed compensation of Rs two lakh to each here in the morning. The deceased lost their lives while standing in the queues at the ATMs or banks during the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi Government since November 8.





``My government had accelerated the pace of development of big projects which helped the people to get Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Metro and other essential services in the last couple of years", asserted Mr Yadav while adding that his government is always ready to work for welfare of the common man. ``To maintain the same pace of development in the State, I wanted to appeal that the people should vote my government back to power", said Mr Yadav while claiming that he is going to make history in the State by retaining power for the second time.





Mr Akhilesh Yadav further said that in the beginning, people were in the dark about demonetisation and hoped that it will help the country. ``Now with the span of time, the people had realised that the above move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had badly hit the economy of the country and the poor people, who were earning their livelihoods through daily wages, or even those working in small units, were the worst hit", claimed Mr Yadav while hitting at Mr Modi for pushing the people in unwanted trouble.





He said that there are several cases of on-line payments fraud for coming up every day, but still the Central government is talking of `cashless' economy.





The act of the SP government to forward financial benefit not only showed its opposition to the demonetisation move of the Centre but it also facilitated the Party to capitalise on the anti-Narendra Modi wave during the coming Assembly elections and once again form the government.





Besides, Uttar Pradesh also becomes the first state in the country to distribute compensation to the kin of the deceased.





Each of the families were given a cheque of Rs two lakh at a function held here at the CM residence.





The people who have died while standing in the queues are Razia from Aligarh, Virendra Kumar from Sitapur, Tirth Raj from Kushinagar, Baladin from Mahoba, Paikarma from Lakhimpur Kheri, Karmatai from Pratapgarh, Babloo Yadav from Hamirpur, Ghasita from Hamirpur, Rakesh Chandra from Agra, Radha Raman from Auriyya, Gangs Charan from Jalaun and Meet Singh from Bulandshahr.





Along with these families, the CM also handed over solatium to the family of a martyr and a teacher who died in a police lathi charge in Lucknow recently.