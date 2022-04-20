People Should Respond To BJPs Choice For UP CM: Historian

New Delhi: Noted Historian AG Noorani today attacked the BJP for choosing Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying people should strongly respond to it.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Noorani said "power goes to the head" of anyone who gets absolute majority in elections and accused him of indulging in "communal" politics.

His remarks came while responding to questions after a lecture on The trial of Bhagat Singh and his relevance today, held on the occasion of Bhagat Singhs martyrdom on the premises of Delhi Assembly. The event was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other MLAs. "They (BJP) have come to power with absolute electorate mandate. They have made a saint the Chief Minister. They want to send message that they will do what they want to because they have absolute majority, but people will have to give respond to them with the message of Bhagat Singh," Noorani said. Recalling the times when former Prime Ministers India Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had got thumping victory in elections, Noorani, also an author, said "power also went to their heads".

"All passed through my eyes. Whoever gets majority, power goes to their head," the 86-year-old Historian said, adding, "The Prime Minister, who has got absolute majority, is indulging in communal politics."

He also criticised the Prime Ministers crematorium remark made during UP poll campaign, saying, "Does the Kabristan comment suit with his personality? Even councillor and MLAs would not say this...not only Congress, they (BJP) are targeting regional parties."

When Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, who was also present at the event, sought to know whether he did not have faith in peoples mandate, Noorani said sometimes "people are mislead, but they should not be hated and instead they should be led."

During his lecture, Noorani also spoke on the life of Bhagat Singh and requested the Delhi government to publish his court proceeding. "Bhagat Singh fought for his nation and its people...We should imbibe this spirit," Noorani said. PTI