People Should Not Get Influenced By The Conspiracy Of Those Who Thrive On The Leftovers Of Foreigners: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one is allowed to damage government property.

Warning the miscreants involved in the violent demonstration, the Chief Minister said that they should not do this at all. He said, who are these negative elements of the society who are causing trouble.

The CM, in a strict tone, said that if such people do not improve, they will go where they have to go. The CM appealed the masses to not to get influenced by the conspiracy of those who thrive on the leftovers of foreigners. He appealed, saying that do not get misled on CAA and NRC and do not hold any demonstrations.

The Chief Minister on Saturday addressed the gathering at Jubilee Inter College in Gorakhpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 180 crore. The Chief Minister said that the money with which the government works for development is the money of the people. "The government works to provide better facilities to the public, but when some people become a toy in the hands of misleading elements, the public property is set on fire," he said. He said that society should recognize those who burn property.

The CM clarified the law of citizenship, stating that there is a law to grant citizenship to the victims and oppressed people of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had taken refuge in India. "This is not going to do any harm to anyone," he said. He said that citizenship law reiterates India's commitments to humanity. The Indian culture gives the assurance of protecting those who come to seek protection. He said that some people have tried their best to mislead people in the name of citizenship law and indulged in arson, sabotage and commotion on the streets, but we will never let their plan succeed. "For this, the government decided that whoever is setting the public property on fire, that perpetrator will have to pay for it. This action has started on a war footing," he said.

The CM said that negativity can never save anyone, negativity is not going to benefit anyone. "There should be a positive thinking, right thinking of development and through this thinking we can bring prosperity in the life of every citizen. By discharging our social responsibilities, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the life of every citizen. At national level too, one can bring prosperity and establish India as the world's superpower through these development works. This is an important responsibility of every citizen and every institution of the society along with the government," he said.

The CM said that on every Sunday for the next two years from February 2, 2020, health fairs will be held at all 4,200 health centers in Uttar Pradesh where all types of checks will be free of cost and medication will also be available. "An ambulance will also be provided if the need arises to be referred to the district hospital," he said. The CM said that at present, all the people of the state are getting the benefits of all the government schemes. The BJP government is committed to the all round development of the state, he said. The Chief Minister said that the Jubilee Inter College was established in 1885. There were more than 4000 children studying in the Government Inter College, but there was no seating arrangement for those 4000 children together. The school used to run in two shifts, now the government has given money to construct the building. Now the entire Inter College will be able to run in a single shift and the children of this Inter College will get good quality education. He said that these educational institutions are not only a means for us to earn certificates or obtain degrees, but also to prepare ourselves to face the challenges through a healthy competition which have been obstacles in the progress of our personal, social and national life.

The Chief Minister said that on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in memory of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the state. All our medical institutes in the state, medical colleges, inter colleges, nursing and paramedical colleges will be affiliated to this university and they will have a common time table. They will be able to get a common course and admissions and examinations will be conducted on time. UNI