People Should Not Fall In The Trap Of BJP And BSP: Mulayam

Jaunpur: Claiming that Samajwadi Party has fulfilled all promises made to the people, party's patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today appealed people to support SP to form the next government and asked the voters not to fall in the trap of the BJP and BSP. Addressing his fourth and last election rally for this UP polls in Kohlalganj, the SP founder said SP has always stood up against any atrocities or injustice. "I appeal you to support and vote for all the SP candidates and I can assure you that all the promises made by party in the elections will be fulfilled," he said. Recalling how he had formed the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam said ,"the party was founded to protest against the atrocities against the women but fortunately just after 11 months time, he got the opportunity to form the government for the first time." He further said that Samajwadi workers never bowed to any pressure and always stood to any injustice or atrocities. Mulayam said that SP promoted women in politics and government jobs. He also claimed that lowering the age of voting rights from 21 years to 18 years was due to his efforts. Attacking the BJP, the SP patron said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed the government with giving false promises. Senior SP leader and UP minister Mohammad Azam Khan also addressed the meeting. He said that Narendra Modi fooled the people of the country by promising Rs 15 lakh to all poor but did nothing. "Now people of UP will reply to Modi in this elections," Azam said.