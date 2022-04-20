    Menu
    People risk lives to cross river in Moradabad as bridge closes for maintenance

    April20/ 2022


    Moradabad: Movement from one part of Moradabad to another was disrupted after a bridge closed for maintenance. People are risking their lives to cross the river. Several people got stuck in river. "We have stopped them to cross the river," said Executive Engineer, Laxmi Narayan. —ANI

