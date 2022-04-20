Moradabad: Movement from one part of Moradabad to another was disrupted after a bridge closed for maintenance. People are risking their lives to cross the river. Several people got stuck in river. "We have stopped them to cross the river," said Executive Engineer, Laxmi Narayan. —ANI
States & UTs
People risk lives to cross river in Moradabad as bridge closes for maintenance
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023