People Paying Price Of BJP's Policies: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in a statement on Saturday claimed that people were bearing the cost of BJP government's modus operandi, in these times of crisis, with the loss of their lives and property.

Mr Akhilesh alleged that the BJP was only thinking about its political interests even in the matter of helpless workers. "The citizens can see that the SP continuously, without any discrimination, was engaged in relief works. It is also helping the victims financially while the BJP government's attitude is entirely insensitive and inhuman towards the workers," the former chief minister claimed.

He alleged that the workers were roaming helpless in the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi and nobody was paying attention to their pitiable state."Trains are getting stuck as the stations are not decided and there is a huge lack of buses. The administrative officials are also not properly arranging for food and water facilities. The workers created a jam in the NH-2 Raipura Jat village in Mathura while they were angry when the vehicle was stopped at Bara Toll Plaza in Kanpur rural," he said. The SP leader said that despite government promises, the reality is that thousands of workers are coming to UP by trucks, bikes, cycles and other conveyance. "Their life is in danger every second and numerous people have died in road mishaps or suicides due to grievances."

He alleged that after the initial big promises and publicity, the BJP had now forgotten the hunger and thirst of the poor people. There are no arrangements for the livelihood of thousands of workers who have come from outside. "Sunil aka Sanjay, who came to Banda from Maharashtra, lost his life due to financial crisis. A poor, pregnant woman, who was forced to walk on foot gave birth on the roads. A 15-year-old girl, after losing all hope from the government, traveled long distance and made her injured father reach Darbhanga. The government has given a shameful identity of indifference and heartlessness in all these cases. The SP has provided an aid of Rs 1 lakh each to every one of these victim families," he averred. UNI