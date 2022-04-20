People Of UP Have Rejected 'Ghor Parivaarvadis' From West To East In Five Phases Of Elections, Says PM Modi

Ballia: A day after the conclusion of the fifth phase of elections in the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of the state have rejected the 'ghor parivaarvadis' (family-oriented leaders) from West to East and have shown that the "vehicle of UP will not be stranded in the lanes of caste".

"Five phases of elections have concluded in Uttar Pradesh. From West to East, the 'ghor parivaarvadis' have been rejected. The people of UP have shown that the vehicle of UP will not be stranded in the lanes of caste, but it has gained pace on the highway of development. Rising above caste, respecting the national interest and opposing dynasty is the definition of Ballia," PM Modi said here while addressing a public rally.

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "bringing the law and order of the state back on track", the Prime Minister said that the "ghor parivaarvadis had destroyed the law and order situation in the state during their tenure in office.

"Development of Ballia, Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh is my duty as well as my priority. Today, along with Poorvanchal, every region is being given attention to the development, be it electricity, road, hospital. The 'ghor parivaarvadis' had destroyed the law and order situation in the state. Yogi Adityanath is bringing it back on track," he said.

Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of law and order, PM Modi said that the businessman of Ballia cannot forget how the goons snatched their money during his rule.

"The businessmen of Ballia cannot forget how the goons snatched their money. Under the government of Chief Minister Yogi, the businessman of Ballia is feeling safe. The daughters no more have the fear of goons when they go out of their homes," he said.

In the sixth phase, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

—ANI