Chamoli: Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on January 10 demanding the widening of 19-km-long road. The road connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat. Some locals are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met. —ANI
People Of U'khand's Chamoli Form Human Chain To Attract Govt's Attention Over Road Widening
April20/ 2022
