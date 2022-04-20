    Menu
    People Of U'khand's Chamoli Form Human Chain To Attract Govt's Attention Over Road Widening

    April20/ 2022


    Chamoli: Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on January 10 demanding the widening of 19-km-long road. The road connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat. Some locals are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met. —ANI

