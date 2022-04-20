People not showing COVID-19 symptoms might also be positive: Collector

Pathanamthitta: District Collector P B Nooh on Thursday cautioned people to exercise social distancing as people who were not showing any symptoms were also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"One out of the two persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were not showing any symptoms", the Collector said.

Two new positive cases were reported from Kannankovil in Adoor and Erumakkol in Aranmula, taking the total number of cases to 12 in the district.

When more positive cases arose from other districts, people believe that Pathanamthitta is a much safer place. But it is a false belief which is explained in the video, he said.

A 45-year-old person who was confirmed with the disease in Adoor had returned from Dubai. His samples were collected as complaints arose that he keeps travelling instead of staying in isolation.

The doctors stated that he had no symptoms of the disease while collecting samples. But when the results came out, he was positive. This indicates that people can be coronavirus positive even when there are no symptoms, the Collector averred.

UNI