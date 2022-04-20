People Mark Yoga Day Indoors In UP Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Lucknow: Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people stayed indoors in Lucknow on the International Day of Yoga.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in Yoga Day activities at Raj Bhavan. Greeting people, she said by practising Yoga daily, one can remain physically and mentally fit, and it also boosts the immunity of the body.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while congratulating the people of the state, said in a tweet Yoga is the ''prasad'' of spiritual tradition of Indian sages.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is doing ''aatmiye samvaad'' (close conversation) with India," he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also observed the Yoga Day.

"We should also imbibe the spiritual aspect of Yoga, along with its physical aspect," Maurya said. Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit in a tweet in Hindi said, "The Indian culture gives the message of performing Yoga and move with nature, while honouring and following the traditions."

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other BJP leaders performed Yoga at their homes. Officials and employees of UP Metro Rail Corporation attended a yoga session organised by UPMRC from their homes. The in-house yoga instructor taught ''asanas'' online.

Various yoga postures, which are helpful in healing the body and the mind, were performed. The participants were introduced to Yogasanas, Pranayama, and Meditation, a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said.

Keeping with the concerns related to Covid-19 pandemic, the theme for this year''s Yoga Day was ''Yoga at home; Yoga with your family''.

Emphasizing the importance of yoga, Managing Director of UPMRC Kumar Keshav said, "In these troubled times of corona pandemic, all of us need to improve our immunity and for this Yoga is one of the most effective tools. We all should make Yoga a part of our lifestyle." PTI