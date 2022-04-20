People Living On China Border Our Assets, Should Not Migrate: Rajnath

Dehradun: Home minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that people living along the China border were the country's "strategic assets", and directed the frontier guarding force ITBP to ensure that they did not migrate as this would put India's security at risk.

Addressing locals and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops at the 1st battalion camp in Joshinath, Singh said the border population should be given more importance as the government has "full faith and trust" in the people living in these remote areas.

"People living along the India-China border should not be made to migrate at any cost. They are our strategic assets. They should be given more importance. The day they will migrate...that will not be good for our border security," he said.

The home minister said the border population held an important place in the hearts of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

