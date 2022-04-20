People Living Near Border Face Hardships Amid India-Nepal Border Tension

Dharchula (Uttarakhand): The tension between India-Nepal is increasing day by day; as a result, people living near the border are facing hardships. Movement of people has been halted near the border. Dharchula, SDM, Anil Kumar Shukla said, "There is a relation of 'roti' and 'beti' between India and Nepal near the border. Recently, a number of times Nepal closed the footbridge connecting India-Nepal, disrupting the supply of essential commodities into their country. As the prices cross the border are high therefore, our citizens who are living there face shortage of food."