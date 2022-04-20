People Living In Joint Families Need Extra Care To Prevent Covid-19 Infection, Advise AIIMS Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): If you live in a joint family, you need to take extra precautions to prevent Corona. According to experts, the houses in which many people are living together in confined rooms are more at risk of Covid infection. Doctors have essentially advised all members of such families to wear masks.

Social Distance and mandatory use of masks to each person is very important. This becomes more important when many members of joint and large families are living together under one roof. Such families also include elderly and young children. In these conditions, the risk of Covid infection there is more effective than other families. And a slight negligence in the use of masks in these families can outweigh the entire family.

Padma Shri Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, said that the epidemic of Covid 19 will continue for a long time. This disease can be avoided only when we maintain social distance from home to office and wear masks regularly. He said that the biggest weapon to avoid this disease is to use masks. Wearing a mask can save the life of another person besides ourselves.

Giving detailed information about to use of the mask, Professor Girish Sindhwani, Head of the Department of Pulmonary Department AIIMS, said that Breathing and asthma are more common problems in elderly people. While young children often have a cold. These are all symptoms of flu. Flu is the biggest cause of Corona. Due to which the Corona virus attacks directly in the body through the nose and mouth. Not wearing masks can spread the infection from one family to another. This negligence can also be fatal to others. Regarding the use of various types of masks he said that the N.95 mask is only mandatory for those who work in the hospital and medical fields. Frontline workers working in care of Covid patients should always use the N95 mask. He advised the common people to wear masks made of cotton cloth to prevent Covid infection. Care must be taken to thoroughly wash the mask with soap before use the next day. He said that the misconception is that the cotton cloth mask creates obstacles in taking oxygen. For respiratory and asthma patients, Professor Sindhwani advised that people with these diseases are at highest risk of Corona infection. They can also spread the infection to other family members. He said that only surgical mask is beneficial for such patients to prevent infection. He said that this mask cannot be washed, so it should be changed daily.

Dr. Sindhwani said that In homes where cold complaints patients are present, each member of the family must use a mask. Regarding the method of using the mask, he said that it is beneficial to always wear the mask with a single side to prevent infection. Some people wear masks with any side it's dangerous. It is preferable to mark one side of the mask before use. While wearing the mask, the mark side should always be placed on the nose and mouth. By adopting this method, the risk of Covid infection is greatly reduced.