Varanasi: Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the BJP party workers across the country to mark the birthday of PM Modi. —ANI
States & UTs
People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday
April20/ 2022
