Moradabad: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning towards organic products to improve and boost their immunity. Uttar Pradesh government is also providing free places and installation for the organic farming products. People are also supporting the farmers, who are growing organic products. —ANI
States & UTs
People In Moradabad Turning To Organic Products Amid COVID Pandemic
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023