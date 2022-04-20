    Menu
    People In Moradabad Turning To Organic Products Amid COVID Pandemic

    April20/ 2022


    Moradabad: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning towards organic products to improve and boost their immunity. Uttar Pradesh government is also providing free places and installation for the organic farming products. People are also supporting the farmers, who are growing organic products. —ANI

