People from weaker sections treat me as goddess: Mayawati

New Delhi: Amid protest over Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Dayashankar Sigh's abusive remark, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Thursday that people from weaker sections of the society treat her as a "goddess". "People from weaker sections of society cutting across party lines respect me a lot, they treat me as goddess... And if you say bad things about their goddess they will feel bad and are bound to protest," Mayawati said. She said that she did not ask party workers to protest against the abusive remark by the BJP leader. "I haven't asked anyone to protest on the issue. The language used by the BJP leader was so bad that people from weaker sections, especially Dalits, protested on their own. I can't stop them. But I want to assure them that I will continue to fight for their rights", said the BSP chief. The police has lodged an FIR against the BJP leader under the SC/ST Act. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Singh for six years. Singh said in Mau on Tuesday that the BSP chief was giving party tickets based on the amount of money paid to her, and that even a prostitute was better than her.