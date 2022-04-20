People first: Pak PM House to be converted into university

Islamabad: Fullfilling Prime Minister Imran Khan's ambition of utilising government properties for a "public purpose", Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Education Minister on Thursday announced the Prime Minister House will be transformed into a premiere university.

In his maiden address to the nation after being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had announced that he would be staying in a "three-bedroom military house" instead of the Prime Minister House.

"I wish that the PM House will be turned into a university. It is in a great location to be one," Mr Khan had said in his address.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, while addressing a press conference regarding the PTI's plans for state-owned properties, said, "PM House will become a high-quality university or institution that will be unique with its education in Pakistan."

He said that additional construction will also be carried out on the land behind the residence meant for the premier after a formal plan is devised in this regard.

The PM House is spread over 1,096 kanals and Rs 470 million are spent on its upkeep annually, said Mr Mehmood, who was heading a committee formed to decide how government-owned buildings could be utilised in public interest.

The minister announced that the Government House in Murree, will be transformed into a "heritage boutique hotel".

A Punjab House, with a Governor's Annexe attached to it, is located in Rawalpindi's central district will either be converted into a higher education institute for IT/incubation centre, or the National College of Arts in Pindi will be shifted to this building, Mehmood announced.

The Governor House in Lahore would be converted into a museum and an art gallery. The property's grounds will be opened to the public as a park, which will include a small zoo.

According to the minister, former Punjab chief minister was using 90 Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam in Lahore as one of his offices. This building, will be transformed into a craft museum and a hall within it will be changed into a convention centre which will be rented out for events, he announced.

The Chanda House in Lahore will be turned into Governor Office as an alternative to the expansive Governor's House.

A state guest house situated on Mall Road, the upkeep will be converted into a five-star hotel, the minister revealed.

The government plans to transform the Governor House in Karachi into a museum and bring its parkland into public use. These plans will be executed in consultation with the Sindh government.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, meanwhile, will shift into a state guest house in the city.