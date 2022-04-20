People Fed Up Of BJP Govt, Will Teach Lesson In LS Polls: Akhilesh Pratap Singh

Deoria: Accusing the Modi-led Union government of not keeping their promises, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh on Saturday said that the people were fed up of BJP government and are ready to teach them a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, Mr Singh said that in line with his 'jumlas' and set of lies, Prime Minister Modi had cheated the people, adding that the PM had assured of bringing 'acche din' (good days) in five years which had proved to be false.

Posing a string of questions at the government, he said, "Have Rs 15 lakh been transferred to the accounts of the people? Has river Ganga been cleaned? Did the 100 smart cities get constructed in the country? Is Dawood brought to India or did our exports increase? Did the country get Lokpal?" The Modi government had assumed power after making these and other promises but the government is not ready to speak on such issues." He said that BJP is a party which utters lies, adding that the people had learnt the differentiation between BJP's 'saying' and 'doing' and wanted to get rid of the present dispensation.

Attacking the Modi-led government further, he said that the BJP was silent on the corruption charges in the Rafale deal. Speaking on the issue of an alliance for the General elections, Mr Singh said, "Congress is a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and we will fight the elections together. The people of the country are looking up to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi with hope. We will emerge as the largest party in the LS polls. Our party will secure victory on at least 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh." UNI