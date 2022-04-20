People Fed Up Of BJP's Autocratic Rule: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday here alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was casteist, communal and against the poor people and the labourers.

Ms Mayawati further lashed out at the party alleging that the BJP adopts the policy of 'saam,' 'daam,' 'dand,' 'bhed' to win elections.

The BSP chief on Thursday made the comments in a meeting with the party office-bearers of the state and division-level in the state capital. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also gave a final shape to the names of the party candidates.

Addressing the office-bearers of the party, Ms Mayawati said the whole country was fed up of the BJP and wants freedom from their autocratic rule.

The BSP honcho averred that the BJP was in a bad shape in the country and in UP and the fear of losing power in the Centre was perturbing it.

Launching a scathing attack at the BJP, Ms Mayawati said the party was the leader in making false promises, adding that during the five years of BJP's rule at the Centre, the 130 crore population of the country had been marred by inflation, poverty and unemployment.

During the meeting, Ms Mayawati also sought the common people's opinion on the SP-BSP alliance from the office-bearers of the party.

Lauding the alliance, Ms Mayawati said the BSP and SP leadership's appeal had made a better effect on the people, adding that together, this will help in removing the BJP from the Centre. UNI