    People Coming Without RT-PCR Reports Being Provided COVID-19 Testing Facility: Dehradun SSP

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: People coming to Dehradun without their RT-PCR tests reports are being provided with COVID-19 testing facilities, informed Dehradun SSP Janmejaya Khanduri on Saturday.
    "People coming here without RT-PCR tests are provided with the testing facility. If someone is found without a mask, they will be issued challans. We have directed our officers to make people follow COVID-19 guidelines," said Khanduri.
    He said this while he was there at Asharodi Check Post to check a COVID-19 sampling point along with District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.  —ANI
     
