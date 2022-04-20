People Come Out On Roofs, Beat Metal Plates To Thank Health Workers

Dehradun: As the clock struck five on Sunday evening, people in Uttarakhand came out on their roofs beating metal plates, blowing conch shells and bursting firecrackers to express their gratitude to medical professionals, health and sanitation workers for serving humanity in the face of coronavirus threat.

Uttarakhand, which observed a spontaneous ''Janta curfew'' in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s call with people remaining indoors for most of the day, saw a sudden burst of activity in the evening as families emerged on their roofs in a collective gesture of thanksgiving to essential service providers.

Men, women and children were seen on their roofs, balconies, verandas and windows beating ''thaalis'' or simply clapping or bursting firecrackers to send a message of solidarity with the rest of the country fighting the pandemic. PTI