People Chose Alternative Politics In UP Civic Polls, Says AAP

Lucknow: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the voters of Uttar Pradesh had chosen alternative politics to teach the main political parties a lesson in the civic polls by giving more support to Independents.

"Media reports of landslide victory for BJP in UP civic polls is just a myth. Actually, the Independents fared very well and people supported them to teach the Bharatiya Janta Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress a lesson for their politics of communal, caste and dishonesty," claimed AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh here.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Singh thanked the people of the state for supporting AAP candidates in a big way due to which the party candidates bagged two seats of nagar panchayat chairperson and a total of 42 wards in nagar palika and nagar panchayat.

"AAP always promoted alternative politics and though the party contested in civic polls for the first time in UP, it achieved good success," he claimed.