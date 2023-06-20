People-Centric Government Seen During Last 9-Year Discussed At Vartalap At Workshop

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the aegis of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Media Workshop "Vartalap" was organized at Block Development Office, Vikas Nagar, Dehradun on Tuesday, 20th June. Its theme was '9 years of service, good governance and poor welfare'. The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Regional MLA Munna Singh Chauhan by lighting the lamp. The press representatives of print and electronic media from far and wide of the district participated in the workshop. In the workshop, the departments of Agriculture, Health, Rural Development and Agency, Supply Department, PMGSY etc. informed the media about the central schemes run by the Government of India and dialogue was established.

Addressing the media, Chief Guest of the program Munna Singh Chauhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has seen a change in the direction of people-centric governance. He said that the 9 years of the government has been based on the mantra of Prime Minister's performance, reform and transform. He said that at present there are many schemes of the government from which people living in rural and remote areas are getting benefited. He said that we are at the forefront of digital payments in the world and reiterated the government's commitment to make India a top economy by the year 2027. He said that very soon India will join the developed countries. Padma Shri Premchandra Sharma, the special guest in the program, while sharing his experiences related to organic farming, explained its benefits. He said that everyone must have a kitchen garden in and or their home. Addressing the program, Mr. Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General, PIB, Dehradun, said that the main objective of the Central Government is to make the information of public utility schemes available to the general public. For which media is a powerful medium. He said that the schemes of the Government of India are being taken by the PIB to the far flung villagers through the media, which is a commendable effort. He said that due to wide publicity up to distant and remote village in the border district, the information about the schemes of the government would reach the common people. He appealed to the journalists to spread maximum publicity of good and inspiring news. Along with this, he stressed on the positive use of new media.

In the workshop, Project Director DRDA Vikram Singh told about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and NRLM. He told that there are total 4109 self help groups operating in Dehradun district. In which there are 10 to 12 members in each group.

Representatives of Health Department, Horticulture, Municipal Corporation, Industry, Agriculture, Food Department, Service Scheme, Child Development, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry Department and journalists from print and electronic media were present in the workshop.

