People Call Rahul 'Pappu' For His Immature Remarks: Adityanath

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is called "pappu" because of his immature comments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. His remarks came in the wake of Gandhi's jibe at the RSS, suggesting discrimination against women in the organisation. "Due to such remarks people think that Rahul Gandhi is immature. So they call him pappu," Adityanath told CNN-News18 channel.

The Gandhi scion had on Tuesday sparked off a row with his remarks that there were no "women in shorts in RSS shakhas".

The remark drew immediate condemnation from the BJP with Union Minister Smriti Irani terming it as "indecent". The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader also attacked the Congress Vice President while campaigning in Valsad, Gujarat on Friday, as part of the BJP's Gaurav Yatra. Adityanath said that wherever Rahul Gandhi goes for campaign the Congress is sure to lose.