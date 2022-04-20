People Below Poverty Line burn effigy of Odisha Minister after getting electricity bills of over Rs 12,000

Kalahandi (Odisha): After receiving electricity bills of over Rs 12,000, people under BPL (Below Poverty Line) category in Kalahandi burnt an effigy of Odisha Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

"I use one bulb and I received a bill of Rs 12,500. How much does it cost to use a single bulb?" asked a local on Monday.

Karunakar Sagar, a villager said, "I am using one bulb. I can pay Rs. 300 to Rs. 500. How I will get Rs.12,500 immediately and why will I pay for it? How much does it cost to light a bulb? In the time of pandemic once they came and took Rs. 500 from me. Now after 5 to 6 months they came and are charging me Rs.12,500."

"I'm in BPL category and got this connection as per the Ujwala scheme. They have provided us only wire. No meter yet. I ask whether the energy minister is for rich people or poor people," he said.

On the other hand, Congress Party State president Niranjan Patnaik also blamed Govt and companies for increasing power tariff to overcome their losses.

Niranjan Patnaik, OPCC president said, "I am concerned that Odisha govt has hiked the electricity tariff in the state by 30 paise per unit. To hide the misgovernance of the govt and the power companies, the BJD govt is trying to squeeze every penny from the common man's pocket!." (ANI)