People asking should Hyderabad be renamed as Baghyanagar: Yogi

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the many BJP bigwigs campaigning in Hyderabad for the upcoming civic body polls, said on Saturday that some people were asking him if Hyderabad should be renamed as Baghyanagar.

"Few people asked me whether we could rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar. I said why not," said Adityanath at an election meeting in Lal Darwaza.

The UP Chief Minister gave the examples of changing the name of Allahabad to Pragyaraj and others to demonstrate the possibility.

He also castigated the relationship between the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Adityanath claimed that a newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar did not say the word 'Hindustan' during the swearing-in ceremony which demonstrates the true face of the party.

The saffron strongman claimed that the alliance of TRS and AIMIM is hindering the progress of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's speech exposed his fear of losing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"Over 80 per cent of KCR's speech is dedicated to selling fear to the GHMC voters. KCR has produced a horror movie in 45 minutes to influence and scare the voters, as he is scared of BJP's imminent rise in the state and in the GHMC," said Rao.

He also claimed that BJP denounces lies, deceit, misrepresentation of facts and fear mongering, adding that the GHMC voters will reject the TRS.

—IANS