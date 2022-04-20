People Are Terrified In The Mamata Regime: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: In an exclusive chat with IANS before leaving for Bengal, Maurya said: "People are terrified under the misrule, anarchy, hooliganism and bribery of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP wants to liberate the people of West Bengal from this."

He claimed that the BJP would form the government there on the strength of public service and struggle of the workers. The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has deployed Maurya in West Bengal under a special strategy. Since then he has visited the state many times.

In response to a question, Maurya said that the situation of bribery in Bengal is such that there is "cut money" given in order to run any business in the state. The people are fed up with the Mamata government, he claimed. Hence, the BJP is getting an overwhelming response there.

"'Shreekrishna hare hare... BJP ghare ghare' (Shreekrishna Hare Hare, BJP in every home in Bengal) slogan is echoing in the state. People have accepted 'Jai Shri Ram' as the 'Mahamantra' to remove Mamata," he further said, adding that the party will establish a fear-free Bengal by winning more than 200 seats.

Asked that the BJP is also ruling in Uttar Pradesh and there are elections in the state in 2022. But there is an allegation that development work has not reached the lowest rung and corruption is rampant, Maurya said: "When our government came to power in 2017, the coffers were empty. Many reforms have taken place so far, strict action has been taken against corrupt officials. Our Chief Minister pledges to make UP corruption-free."

He said that during the Corona crisis the people of BJP and the government have done splendid work. "SP, BSP and Congress only do Twitter politics. They never go to the ground and criticise the government only on social media. The opposition wants to grab the power by misleading people, but the public is now aware of this." Maurya claimed that the BJP will repeat the 2017 in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh.

On a question about parties such as Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Aam Aadmi Party, which came into active mode as soon as elections came, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the anti-BJP parties have every right to have Quixotic dreams. He claimed that the BJP, Narendra Modi and lotus (party's symbol) are in the hearts of the people. The BJP will make resounding comeback in UP.

On the question of panchayat elections, he said that the party will contest the elections for the district panchayat officially. Others will contest the elections on their own. It has not been decided yet to contest all elections on party symbol. The party will field the candidates according to its requirements. The BJP wants to eliminate money power and hooliganism from the panchayat elections so that the good people are elected and bring development to their village block and district. Reacting on Congress' stand over the farm laws, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Congress has always tricked the farmers. "It is a party that never does what it says. The BJP is always standing with the farmers. Opposition parties, which were not getting any space among the public, are now firig a gun by placing it over the farmers' shoulders. But this won't work." —IANS