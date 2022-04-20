People Accused Of Violence During CAA Protest Would Not Be Spared: UP DGP

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh police on Friday claimed that the law and order situation in the state is peaceful and under control though arrest of the people involved in arson last week was continuing.

State Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said here that police was not harassing the innocent but will not be sparing the accused at any cost. "The innocents are not being touched but we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). This is the reason that we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties," he told mediapersons here.

The DGP said law and order situation in the state is absolutely under control. "We continue to have strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams(SITs) have been formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts,they will be restored as and when situation demands," he stated. During the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP and particularly in Lucknow, several left and other organisations agitated and now several of their leaders are behind the bar and have received notices of attachment of their properties for damaging the public and private properties. Several leaders of Rihai Manch and other organisations have been put in jail, who had participated in the protest. This include Congress leader Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer and activist S R Darapuri. UP police has arrested 1,113 people so far in the state for participating in the CAA protest and violence while 498 people have been served notice for attachment of their properties. UNI