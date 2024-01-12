Penny Black Postal History Marvel Set to Fetch $2.5 Million in Landmark Auction

Embark on a journey into history with the upcoming Sotheby's auction featuring the first-ever mail affixed with the iconic Penny Black stamp. Estimated at $1.5-2.5 million, this Mulready-converted envelope, sent to Victorian-era ironworks manager William Blenkinsop Jr., unfolds a tale of philatelic significance.

In a testament to the enduring allure of philately, the first-ever piece of mail affixed with the groundbreaking Penny Black stamp is slated to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York next month, with experts estimating its value to be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, according to CNN.



Dated May 2, 1840, this piece of postal history was originally destined for William Blenkinsop Jr., the 35-year-old manager of a Victorian iron works in northern England. Mailed from London, the sender utilized the innovative 'Penny Black' stamp for postage, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of postal services.



The recipient, William Blenkinsop Jr., further contributed to the historical significance of the piece by transforming the envelope. He inverted it and changed it to a 'Mulready,' a cover adorned with images of the British Empire. The Mulready, introduced concurrently with the Penny Black stamp, represented an alternative method of prepaid payment.



Sotheby's Global Head of Books & Manuscripts, Richard Austin, remarked on the enduring impact of this artifact, stating, "Surviving over 180 years, the Mulready envelope sealed with the Penny Black revolutionized the way people from all walks of life correspond, exchange ideas, share news, and express themselves."



Austin added a contemporary twist to the narrative, noting, "At the dawn of the AI age, this remarkable object speaks to our innate human desire for connection and the ways in which it has evolved to new heights in the two centuries since."



The Mulready envelope bears witness to history with the two intact stamp dates on which it was sent – May 2 and May 4, 1840. The Penny Black stamp, conceived by teacher and social reformer Sir Rowland Hill, was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at standardizing the complex and costly postal rates. While the Penny Black achieved worldwide success, its counterpart, the Mulready, faced ridicule and was eventually withdrawn from circulation.

