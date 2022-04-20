Penelope Cruz's father dies of heart attack

London: Hollywood diva Penelope Cruz's father Eduardo Cruz has died after suffering a heart attack. He was 62. Eduardo, who lived with his second wife Carmen Moreno and their three-year-old daughter Salma, had Penelope from his first marriage to Encarna Sanchez. His other two children with Encarna are Monica and Eduardo Jr. He married Carmen married in April 2014 after a 12-year relationship and managed a hairdressers and beauty salon together near their home in La Manga, Spain. Penelope had a good relationship with her father, and he occasionally supported her at her film premieres in Madrid. Last summer the father-of-four was also pictured visiting the actress on the set of her movie "Ma Ma". Eduardo reportedly had heart problems and was admitted to hospital in Madrid in 2004 suffering from angina pectoris, which he fortunately managed to overcome. He was readmitted to hospital in 2008 and 2012 with heart problems. PTI