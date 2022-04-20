Pending Matters Between UP, U'khand Should Be Properly Documented: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today ordered proper documentation of pending matters related to division of assets and liabilities between the state and Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said this should be done so that he could take the issues up with his UP counterpart at their next meeting in July.

The matters are pending for the last 18 years, since the state was formed in 2000.

The BJP-ruled states have in recent months expressed their intention to resolve the pending issue by taking positive steps.

"All issues should be reviewed thoroughly so that in the next meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), proposed to be held in July, a lasting solution can be found," he said.

Rawat said efforts should also be made to find expeditious solution to matters which are pending in courts.

He said the issue of getting money under the head of pension from Uttar Pardesh since 2011 has to be resolved between the accountant generals of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said that a meeting between the accountant generals of both the states and chief ministers should be arranged.

He also directed that the issues of loan from LIC for the Maneri Bhali hydro-electric project, 25 per cent share to Uttarakhand from THDC and resolution of issue of interest rates of various departments should be re-sent to the Government of India.

Rawat also directed that details of the payment of electricity bills of barrages, provident fund amount of employees should be prepared so that these issues could be resolved in the next meeting with Uttar Pradesh.

Both the states have to resolve the issue of division of assets and liabilities in the power, irrigation, transport, tourism, food and supplies, forest corporation, finance, industrial departments, he said. PTI