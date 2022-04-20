Pence, Harris speak on phone before inauguration

Washington: Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the phone, during which the former offered his assistance with the latter's inauguration on January 20, according to informed sources.

Friday's conversation marked the first time Pence and Harris spoke after their debate i October 2020, The Hill news website reported.

While outgoing President Donald Trump announced that he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden and Harris' inauguration on January 20, Pence will attend the ceremony.

Trump has not spoken to Biden since the results of the 2020 presidential election were announced.

For the first time last week, Trump only said that there will be "a smooth, orderly and seamless transition".

Besides the call on Friday, Pence attended the funeral of a late pilot Chuck, and he will deliver addresses on Saturday and Sunday in California and New York, respectively.

Pence and Harris' conversation came over a week after the attack on the Capitol building on January 6 which took place while Congress was in session considering the ratification of the electoral college votes electing Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Earlier that day outside the Capitol, Trump addressed his supporters during which called for "patriots" to take a stand against the 2020 election results

Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the riots.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about plans of armed protests from January 16 through January 20 at all the 50 state capitols, and from January 17 through January 20, the day of the inauguration, at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

At least 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed in Washington D.C.



—IANS



