Pence''s press secretary returns to work after testing Corona negative

Washington: Katie Miller, US Vice President Mike Pence''s press secretary, said she returned to work on Tuesday, more than two weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

"Back at work today after three negative COVID tests," she tweeted, Xinhua reported.

After Miller tested positive for the coronavirus on May 8, the White House implemented a new policy that required West Wing staff to wear face masks.

Pence and President Donald Trump declined to do so, citing they are frequently tested for the virus.

