Penalties for Sports bodies breaching COVID curbs to be fined: Minister

Johannesburg: Sports bodies restarting trainings or hosting events without prior permissions from the Sports Ministry will face penalties, the South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has warned while announcing a slew of stringent stipulations to resume them.

Resumption of sporting activities were part of the easing of severe lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

There have been no sports for the past three months during the COVID-19 lockdown, which has already claimed almost 2,000 lives, most of them in the past fortnight alone.

"Government had to consider whether particular sectors of the economy should be permitted to re-open and on what basis. These include the risk of transmission while considering the ease of implementing mitigation measures, the expected impact of the continued lockdown on a sector and its value to the economy," Mthethwa said on Sunday.

The Directions for Sport, Arts and Culture under the Disaster Management Act require that sports bodies must comply with a long list to be submitted to the Minister before the resumption of either training or matches for contact and non-contact sport.

"Sports bodies must apply in writing to the minister, informing him on the date of the resumption of games and training, with their plans including all matters for compliance as outlined in the directions," the Sports Ministry said a statement/

Among the issues that sports bodies must take into account in their plans are the testing of athletes, waiting period of the results, cleaning and disinfecting sporting venues, the appointment of a compliance officer and any alternative venue should the original venues be declared a hotspot.

"Upon receipt of the plans as required by the directions, the Minister must apply his mind as to whether the sports bodies have complied with all requirements as proclaimed in the Directions.

"During the processing the plan, no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing.

"If the sports body resumes training or matches, either contact or non-contact, without the approval of the Minister, it is tantamount to a violation of the Direction and Regulations. Any necessary or punitive measure will be taken against such sports body in terms of the Regulations," the Ministry warned.

Special officials are to be deployed to monitor compliance.

The Department said several sports bodies had already sent their plans, which are being considered by the Department, together with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases at the Department of Health. PTI