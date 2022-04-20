Pediatric Surgery Dept of AIIMS Rishikesh successfully performs 2-yr-old baby's heart operation

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Specialists of the Heart Disease Pediatric Surgery Department of AIIMS Rishikesh have successfully performed a two-year-old baby's heart operation. According to Doctors after heart surgery the child is completely out of danger and his health is improving rapidly.

Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS has praised the medical team successfully performing the complex surgery. He said that the institute is working diligently to serve the patients. Emergency and pediatric heart surgery has been continued in AIIMS even in the Covid period. Professor Ravikant also informed that a dedicated pediatric CTVS ICU is being started in the institute very soon.

Dr. Aneesh Gupta, pediatric cardio thoracic surgeon of the CTVS department of AIIMS, said that a two-year-old Baby resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Kumaon division had a hole in his heart since birth. Due to the lockdown, he did not receive timely treatment and there was pressure in his lungs. By angiography Doctors found that the child's surgery wil have high risk. pediatric cardio thoracic surgeon successfully carried out his complex operation with great care and the child's life was saved. According to Dr. Aneesh, child's lungs are also weak in Down syndrome, which poses a greater risk in surgery. The baby could turn blue due to lack of timely surgery. After this four-hour surgery, the child was kept in the ICU for two days. He told that now the child is fully healthy and he has been shifted to general ward. Soon the baby will be discharged from the hospital. The members of surgery team were Professor Ajay Mishra of Cordio Anesthesia, Dr. Anshuman Darbari and Dr. Rahul of CTVS Department and Keshav and Gaurav from Nursing Department etc.

What are the symptoms of VSD disease

According to doctors, ventricular septal defect (VSD) is a disease in the heart of some children. Pneumonia, cough, cold, fever, loss of weight, difficulty in drinking milk, sweating on the forehead and feeling tired of jumping and playing when the child grows up, since birth in children suffering from this disease. Its surgery must be done compulsorily during the first or second year age. Failure to do so increases the pressure on the child's lungs after four years and can be life-threatening