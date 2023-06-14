Pedestrian dies after being hit by cluster bus in Delhi

New Delhi: A pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, was killed after an orange cluster bus hit him near the Nawada metro station in Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The officials stated that the suspected driver, identified as Amit (29), had been apprehended.

At 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, police at the Bindapur police station got a report about the fatal accident near the metro station, so a police team rushed to the scene.

"On spot, it was revealed that an orange cluster bus had fatally hit a pedestrian. After the accident, the bus driver stopped the bus and passersby gathered at the spot and damaged the window pane of the bus," said a senior police official.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused driver was arrested," said the official.

However, another case was also registered when the PCR staff who responded to the call was also impeded in the discharge of their official duties and the rear window pane of the police van was also damaged.

"Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Further investigation is being carried out. Strict action will be taken against those found damaging the public property in this incident," the official added.—Inputs from Agencies