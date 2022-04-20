Peddler Held, Liquor Worth Lakhs Recovered

Lucknow: A member of a gang involved in inter-state liquor peddling was arrested and 970 boxes of alcohol recovered from his possession by the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of Kaushambi police on Friday morning.

The cost of the recovered liquor is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakhs.

STF's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Narayan Mishra here said that an information was received early Friday morning that a truck, laden with liquor, is stationed opposite the Saita Power House in the Kokhraj area of the Kaushambi district.

Acting on the information, STF Prayagraj team reached the spot along with the local police and recovered 970 boxes of liquor which had 46,560 bottles of alcohol.

Rai Bareli resident Vinod Singh was arrested from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused said that one Sudhakar Tripathi had given him the liquor from Khedi Gram of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Mishra said the liquor is extremely dangerous for health as the bottles did not have the safety hologram. The consumption of this kind of liquor can cause disability, handicap and even death.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation will be done by the local police. UNI