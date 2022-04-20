Pearl Jam to stream Gigaton audiovisual experience on Apple TV

San Francisco, April 24 (IANS) US-based rock band Pearl Jam has announced the Gigaton Visual Experience  a special audio-visual event available that will be free to all Apple TV app users.

The Gigaton Visual Experience is a special event which will be available to all Apple TV app users in over 100 countries.

It will be free for seven days, after which it will be available to rent or buy.

"I am excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances. "It is truly a unique way to experience this album," Josh Evans, producer of Gigaton, said in a statement.

The event will be available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, revolutionary audiovisual technologies developed by Dolby.

To experience the album in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, viewers will need an Apple TV 4K (paired with a Dolby Atmos and/or Dolby Vision enabled device) or compatible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook device.

