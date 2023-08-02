Peaceful protests against Nuh violence held across country: VHP

New Delhi: On Wednesday, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth branch, the Bajrang Dal, staged rallies across the country in response to the attack on a religious procession by the right-wing organisation in Nuh, Haryana.

Alok Kumar, the VHP's working president, said that demonstrations were "successfully" staged in every district in the country, drawing in "lakhs" of people.

On Monday, a crowd in the Nuh district of Haryana pelted a VHP procession with stones and set cars on fire in an attempt to halt the march. On Tuesday, the unrest spread to the adjoining city of Gurugram, when crowds killed a Muslim preacher, set fire to a restaurant, and vandalised stores.—Inputs fromAgencies