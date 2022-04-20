Peace Keeping Force Gathered To Maintain Peace In UP's Unnao

Unnao: A meeting of communal harmony committee was held in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Friday. The meeting was held after three 'madarsa' students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao. The meeting was organised at Gurudwara in Unnao. People of all faiths gathered in the meeting to resolve the issue. The main agenda of this meeting was to maintain peace in the district. Police took action in the incident and arrested two nominated accused. At present, the security forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure in the city.