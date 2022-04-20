PE teachers, coaches play important role in curbing doping: NADA chief

New Delhi: Physical education teachers and coaches in schools play an important role in curbing the menace of doping in sports in India, according to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Director General Naveen Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said that kids at school need to be made to understand the damage that doping does to deter them early on.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) in a webinar, Aggarwal said that NADA has undertaken education awareness programmes organised from time to time by the anti-doping body to make the players aware of the consequences of doping.

More than 4,500 players, coaches and physical teachers from all over the country participated in this online programme.

Earlier, NADA had released the agency's first mobile app for athletes that would provide information about prohibited substances. The app aims to create a bridge between athletes and the Nada by providing easily accessible information.

