PDS Scam Worth Rs 600 Crore Unearthed In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A scam worth over Rs 600 crore has been detected in the public distribution system of Uttarakhand leading to the dismissal of the regional food controller in Kumaon division of the state.

"Vishnu Singh Dhanik's dismissal was ordered late on Monday night after preliminary investigations by an SIT headed by Udhamsingh Nagar District Magistrate Niraj Khairwal revealed large-scale financial irregularities and other anomalies at public distribution system (PDS) godowns located in Kumaon region," an official release said.

Dhanik was given two extensions by the previous Harish Rawat-led Congress government in the state.

The irregularities worth over Rs 600 crore were detected in the course of documentary verification conducted at PDS godowns in Rudrapur, Kashipur and Kichcha by the SIT, the release said.

Principal secretary and commissioner Food and Civil Supplies has been asked to take stern action against all other officials and employees involved in the scam which took place over the last two years.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had constituted the SIT on August 2 following a number of complaints about the beneficiaries either not getting subsidised food grains or being served poor quality of grains, under the PDS arrangement.

This is the second scam to be detected by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government after the NH 74 scam, which was also unearthed in Udhamsingh Nagar district.