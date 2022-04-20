PDP Youth President Waheed Para granted bail by NIA court

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, was granted bail by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu city on Saturday.

A PDP spokesman confirmed that Waheed Para was released on bail by the NIA court.

He was arrested by the NIA in 2020 on charges of being associated with funding of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

He was also accused of having close links with the dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh and two of his terror associates, Irfan Shafi Mir and Naveed Babu.

The NIA court sent Para to 30-day judicial remand on December 20.

His house was also raided by the Counter Intelligence Wing of J&K police on December 30 in Pulwama district.

News reports said the NIA had sought details of Para's properties in Srinagar city.

Para won in the District Development Council (DDC) polls held in 2020 but was not allowed to take oath as he was in judicial remand.

